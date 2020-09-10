STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bombay HC adjourns Kangana Ranaut's office demolition matter till September 22

On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of the actor.

Published: 10th September 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 04:30 PM

Kangana Ranaut visiting the office demolished by BMC

Kangana Ranaut visiting the office demolished by BMC. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By Agencies

The Bombay High Court has adjourned actor Kangana Ranaut's office demolition matter till September 22 while the actor's lawyers sought time to respond to the affidavit. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed its response, according to ANI. 

The Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) has condemned the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), saying that the action was in poor light.

IMPPA president TP Aggarwal said the action was neither "good for the government" nor for the "Queen" star.

"The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned," Aggarwal said in a statement.

The Bombay High Court eventually stayed the demolition process and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present

However, the IMPPA head also criticised the actor for the comments about drug abuse and nepotistic culture in the industry following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"By calling the film industry a drug addict, you are stopping the funds coming into the industry," he added.

