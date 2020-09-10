Complaint against Kangana Ranaut for 'foul language' against Maharashtra CM

By PTI

MUMBAI: A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using foul language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said on Thursday.

Based on the complaint filed by a city-based advocate, a non-cognizable offence has been registered against Ranaut at Vikhroli police station on Wednesday, the official said.

"In his complaint to police, advocate Nitin Mane said that the actress used foul languages against the chief minister and uploaded that video on her Facebook account," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone VII, Prashant Kadam said, "After registering an NC, we asked the complainant to approach court. No FIR was registered." Talking to PTI, Mane said that since the police refused to file an FIR against the actress, he plans to move a court to lodge a defamation case against her for "insulting" the CM.

Ranaut has crossed swords with the Shiv Sena, which rules in Maharashtra as well as controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC on Wednesday pulled down some illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut.

However, the Bombay High Court later ordered a stay on the process.

Addressing Uddhav Thackeray, Ranaut later posted a video message saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

"Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken a huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia.

Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi.

"Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and terrorism, it is good that it happened to me because there is some meaning to it," she said in the video.