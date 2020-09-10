STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Complaint against Kangana Ranaut for 'foul language' against Maharashtra CM

Based on the complaint filed by a city-based advocate, a non-cognisable offence has been registered against Ranaut at Vikhroli police station on Wednesday, the official said.

Published: 10th September 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using foul language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said on Thursday.

Based on the complaint filed by a city-based advocate, a non-cognizable offence has been registered against Ranaut at Vikhroli police station on Wednesday, the official said.

"In his complaint to police, advocate Nitin Mane said that the actress used foul languages against the chief minister and uploaded that video on her Facebook account," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone VII, Prashant Kadam said, "After registering an NC, we asked the complainant to approach court. No FIR was registered." Talking to PTI, Mane said that since the police refused to file an FIR against the actress, he plans to move a court to lodge a defamation case against her for "insulting" the CM.

Ranaut has crossed swords with the Shiv Sena, which rules in Maharashtra as well as controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC on Wednesday pulled down some illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut.

However, the Bombay High Court later ordered a stay on the process.

Addressing Uddhav Thackeray, Ranaut later posted a video message saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

"Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken a huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia.

Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi.

"Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and terrorism, it is good that it happened to me because there is some meaning to it," she said in the video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp