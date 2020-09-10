STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Om Birla, urges to appoint Deputy Speaker

In the 543-member house, the BJP is the single-largest party with 303 MPs followed by the Congress with 51 members.

Published: 10th September 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days before the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to immediately appoint the Deputy Speaker, a post lying vacant since the Lower House was constituted in May 2019. 

Citing constitutional mandate, Chowdhury said the Deputy Speaker’s post is offered to the Opposition by convention, and there are several examples in this regard. 

“The Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha should be filled either by an election or consensus as early as may after a new Lok Sabha is constituted. I would urge upon you that during the monsoon session itself the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha must be elected. I hope that this House will be adhering to the Constitutional mandate under your guidance,” he said.

The Congress MP said Parliament has been set in motion to conduct the monsoon session of this year, and it is the first time in the history of Parliament that MPs are poised to participate in an alien ambience given the pandemic situation which is once in a century human tragedy.

“Already a year has elapsed but still the Lok Sabha is deprived of having a Deputy Speaker as if it appears a one-horn chair of the Lower House. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is preparing to elect its Deputy Chairman. Sir, it is an opportune moment to elect the Deputy Speaker of the Lower House,” he added.

In the 543-member house, the BJP is the single-largest party with 303 MPs followed by the Congress with 51 members.

Congress' House strength 

Congress doesn’t have the post of Leader of Opposition as its strength is less than 10% of the House strength. In the last LS, AIADMK’s Thambidurai was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Om Birla
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp