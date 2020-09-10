STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cow dung mask, gomutra sanitiser to fight COVID-19, game changer in medical field: Vallabhbhai Kathiria

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog constituted by the Centre last year showcased sanitiser made of cow urine and mask made of cow dung.

Published: 10th September 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

cows

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog constituted by the Centre last year showcased sanitiser made of cow urine and mask made of cow dung on Wednesday.

The chairman of the Aayog, Vallabhbhai Kathiria, also claimed that powder made of cow urine, “when used in a capsule, is going to be the game changer in the medical field”.

Hand sanitisers and masks being made from cow urine and cow dung are excellent attempts to fight Covid, he said, adding that the RKA will promote these products across the country. Addressing a webinar, which was attended by functionaries of the RSS, among others, Kathiria said that the Aayog is working with the marginalised sections of society to make different articles, including face mask, envelopes and bags made with cow dung.

He said that the Aayog is working to connect cow with the economy at the same time creating livelihood opportunities for the marginalised people across India. Talking about the success of ‘Gomaya Ganesh’ idol campaign, where more than one lakh idols of Lord Ganesh were made by using the cow dung and sold, he said, “The cow entrepreneurs showed enthusiasm in making such idols. The RKA also provided training for the same to thousands of cow owners and entrepreneurs through webinar and onsite training.”

Kathiria also informed about the use of cow dung and urine for agriculture and put emphasis on research. He mentioned about the Aayog’s initiative on Kamdhenu chair and adding cow component in Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vallabhbhai Kathiria
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp