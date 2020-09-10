Cow dung mask, gomutra sanitiser to fight COVID-19, game changer in medical field: Vallabhbhai Kathiria

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog constituted by the Centre last year showcased sanitiser made of cow urine and mask made of cow dung on Wednesday.

The chairman of the Aayog, Vallabhbhai Kathiria, also claimed that powder made of cow urine, “when used in a capsule, is going to be the game changer in the medical field”.

Hand sanitisers and masks being made from cow urine and cow dung are excellent attempts to fight Covid, he said, adding that the RKA will promote these products across the country. Addressing a webinar, which was attended by functionaries of the RSS, among others, Kathiria said that the Aayog is working with the marginalised sections of society to make different articles, including face mask, envelopes and bags made with cow dung.

He said that the Aayog is working to connect cow with the economy at the same time creating livelihood opportunities for the marginalised people across India. Talking about the success of ‘Gomaya Ganesh’ idol campaign, where more than one lakh idols of Lord Ganesh were made by using the cow dung and sold, he said, “The cow entrepreneurs showed enthusiasm in making such idols. The RKA also provided training for the same to thousands of cow owners and entrepreneurs through webinar and onsite training.”

Kathiria also informed about the use of cow dung and urine for agriculture and put emphasis on research. He mentioned about the Aayog’s initiative on Kamdhenu chair and adding cow component in Krishi Vigyan Kendras.