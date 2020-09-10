STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat records 1,332 new COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 1,09,627

With the second-highest daily increase of 1,332, Gujarat's tally of positive cases touched 1,09,627, the Health Department said in a release.

Published: 10th September 2020 09:16 PM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: As many as 1,332 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, taking the statewide tally to 1,09,627 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

It said 15 persons with the COVID-19 infection died across the state during the same period, taking the toll to 3,167.

Also, 1,415 persons recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of such cases to 90,230, the release added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,09,627, new cases 1,332, deaths 3,167, discharged 90,230, active cases 16,230, people tested so far 30,73,534.

