STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF will formally induct Rafale aircraft today at 10 am in Ambala

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly will be the chief guests for the event.

Published: 10th September 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jet

Rafale fighter aircraft (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will formally induct the Rafale aircraft today at 10 am, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".

The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly will be the chief guests for the event.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO along with other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces will be present to mark a very important milestone in the history of the IAF.

The French delegation will be represented by Emmanuel Lenain Ambassador of France to India, Air General Eric Autellet, Vice Chief of the Air Staff of the French Air Force and other senior officials.

A large delegation of senior functionaries of French Defence Industries which includes Eric Trappier Chairman and Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation and Eric Beranger, CEO, MBDA will be present during the ceremony.

Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, will be given a ceremonial Guard of Honour on arrival at Delhi.

At Ambala the program will include the ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja', Air Display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by 'Sarang Aerobatic Team'. Afterwards, a traditional water cannon salute will be given to the Rafale aircraft. The programme will culminate with the ceremonial induction of Rafale aircraft to 17 Squadron.

After the ceremonial events, the Indian and French delegation will have a bilateral meeting. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Air Force Rafale Ambala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp