STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMA writes to Amit Shah demanding to strengthen the anti-violence act

Despite the selfless sacrifice of the doctor community amid the coronavirus outbreak, the continuing physical, verbal and social media violence still remains a complex issue, the IMA said in a stateme

Published: 10th September 2020 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of the increasing violence against healthcare workers, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking to strengthen the anti-violence act until the central law is enacted.

Despite the selfless sacrifice of the doctor community amid the coronavirus outbreak, the continuing physical, verbal and social media violence still remains a complex issue, the IMA said in a statement.

"Violence in our hospitals is a matter of great concern. Equating violence in common parlance with doctors and nurses getting beaten up in a gruesome manner is injustice," Dr Rajan Sharma, the national president of IMA, said.

"The medical fraternity expects our national government to begin this process by enacting a central law against violence on doctors and hospitals. We kindly request you to initiate action in this regard," he said.

The IMA, in the letter, said the rectification can only start with deterrence.

Central guidance to states to incorporate the amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act into their Hospital Protection/ anti-violence Acts will also strengthen these Acts, till the central law is enacted.

Behavioural aberrations of a consumerist society, inappropriate expectations, ignorance of limitations, infrastructural and Human Resources constraints, inadequate support systems to defray the cost of treatment, absence of structured communication and counselling logistics, etc. contribute to the civilisational degeneration called violence on doctors and hospitals, the doctors' body said.

"A comprehensive solution to the violence on doctors and hospitals needs to address the security level in our hospitals. These arrangements should be on par with our airports. It will not be out of place to point out that a central deterrent law is in place for the prevention of violence against airline personnel," it said.

"A much larger perspective will include sufficient investment in Public Health infrastructure and Human Resources. A state-sponsored mechanism to purchase care from private hospitals for all citizens is also in order," Dr RV Asokan, secretary-general, the IMA said.

The doctors' body also expressed relief and happiness for Shah resuming his routine work and wished him good health.

It also thanked him for the expeditious enactment of amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 to prevent violence against doctors, hospitals and healthcare workers, and also acknowledged his efforts to obtain parliamentary approval for the same in the monsoon session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMA Amit Shah Indian Medical Association anti-violence act
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp