India, Japan ink pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Japan on Thursday have signed an Agreement concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services between the Armed Forces of India and The Self-Defense Forces of Japan. The agreement was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Japanese ambassador Suzuki Satoshi.

Ministry of Defence said in its statement, "This agreement establishes the enabling framework for closer cooperation between the Armed Forces of India and Japan in reciprocal provision of supplies and services while engaged in bilateral training activities, United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, Humanitarian International Relief and other mutually agreed activities.

The agreement will enhance the interoperability between the Armed Force of India and Japan thereby further increasing the bilateral defence engagements under the Special Strategic & Global Partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, India said the agreement is expected to enhance bilateral defence cooperation as well as peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

“India-Japan agreement on reciprocal provision of supplies & services between Indian armed forces & self-defence forces of Japan also known as ACSA agreement was signed yesterday between Defence Secretary & Japenese Ambassador,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s conversation, Srivastava said that Modi expressed gratitude to Abe for his leadership and commitment to enhance strategic partnership with Japan. “The two leaders also discussed the status of ongoing cooperation and reviewed various projects including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed railway project,” he said