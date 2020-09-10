STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,592 fresh COVID-19 cases, thirteen more deaths

Jammu district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 521, followed by 218 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

Published: 10th September 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 rapid testing center in New Delhi.

A health worker wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 rapid testing center. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 1,592 new COVID-19 cases which took the union territory's tally to 49,134, while 13 more people succumbed to the disease, pushing its toll to 845, officials said.

This is the eighth time in as many days that the number of fresh cases in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed the 1,000-mark in a 24-hour period.

Thirteen more people died in the union territory in the 24 hours till 5 PM on Wednesday.

Eight of these deaths were reported from Jammu and five from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

With this, the death toll due to the disease has risen to 845, they said.

"The union territory recorded 1,592 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This is the second biggest single-day spike in new infections in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir had recorded its sharpest spike of 1,617 fresh cases on Wednesday.

Of Thursday's fresh cases, 770 were reported from the Jammu region and 822 from the Kashmir Valley.

Jammu district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 521, followed by 218 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 14,074 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the union territory, while 34,215 patients have recovered so far, they said.

