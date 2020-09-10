STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra govt seeks legal opinion to set up the SIT to probe Bhima Koregaon case

Sharad Pawar also held a meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence last Wednesday where they discussed the matter.

Published: 10th September 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 11:11 PM

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

After the arrest of three Kabir Kala Manch members by National Investigating Agency (NIA) in Bhima Koregaon case, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that they are seeking the legal opinion whether the state government can set up the special investigating team (SIT) to probe the case.

Sharad Pawar said that they are not happy with the NIA probe. “We are seeking legal opinion on whether the state government has the right to call a separate inquiry parallel to the central government agency in Bhima Koregaon case. After reviewing this development, we will take an appropriate decision,” Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar also held a meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence last Wednesday where they discussed the matter. The NCP chief also met Nitin Raut, Varsha Gaikwad, home minister Anil Deshmukh and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar where NCP chief Jayant Patil was also present. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also met Sharad Pawar on Thursday.

Congress Minister Nitin Raut said that there is a conspiracy by the BJP government to arrest the youths on charges of Naxalism.

In the Bhima Koregaon case, many Dalit, Ambedkeriate and communist leaders are arrested on allegation that they were part of a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   

