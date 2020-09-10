STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Marathas should get concessions till quota in jobs, educations is restored: BJP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the Maratha quota law and referred the petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists during a protest over their demands for reservations.

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists during a protest over their demands for reservations. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BJP on Thursday demanded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra offer other concessions to the Marathas until the reservation for the community in education and jobs is restored.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil also alleged that the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the 2018 law granting quota to the community because of lack of seriousness shown by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in pursuing the case.

"Like the (previous) BJP government, the MVA government should give relief through concessions to the Maratha community until it gets back reservation," he said in a statement.

As the completion of the constitutional process of giving the reservation to the Marathas took some time, the BJP government in the state had offered several concessions to the community in education and employment, Patil said.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court orders interim stay on Maratha reservation law in Maharashtra

The MVA government has created hurdles in the working of the SARTHI institute, set up by the BJP government, by starving it of funds, he alleged.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is a non-profit government body for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and educational development of Maratha and Kunbi-Maratha communities.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane accused the state government of betraying the community.

"Today, the future of the community is in the dark," he tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the Maratha quota law and referred the petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maratha Quotas
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp