Patna diary

A traffic constable who was performing his duty during heavy rains got some much-deserved appreciation and encouragement.

Published: 10th September 2020 09:35 AM

Darbhanga Airport

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Traffic cop feted for duty during heavy rain

A traffic constable who was performing his duty during heavy rains got some much-deserved appreciation and encouragement. Ashok Kumar was directing traffic on Patna’s Bailey Road on Tuesday during a heavy downpour when Vikas Vaibhav, Deputy Inspector General ATS, noticed him. The senior police officer was impressed by Kumar’s sense of duty and he praised the constable on the spot. Kumar was later invited to DIG’s office. Vaibhav presented him with a letter of appreciation praising his dutifulness. The DIG said that encouraging such duty-bound cops was the need of the hour.  

Bihar sees rise in fly-ash brick kilns
In a bid to promote fly-ash brick kilns in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government has decided to direct all government departments to use fly-ash bricks in construction works. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that the building construction department is already using 50 per cent fly-ash bricks in its works.

The government has now instructed all departments to use only fly-ash bricks in construction works. He also said that the number of the fly-ash kiln has increased from 1 in 2012 to 210 in 2020. Modi said around 2 crore bricks are manufactured every year in Bihar from the 6,600 brick kilns traditionally.

“Out of 6,600 brick kilns, 3,500 are now using cleaner technology,” he said. As fly-ash bricks absorb less heat, they make it better when compared to clay bricks in construction.

Darbhanga airport to become operational soon

The long-cherished dream of the people of North Bihar to take flights from Darbhanga will soon come true. The works at Darbhanga airport including car parking, enclaves, terminal buildings and others costing an estimated Rs 92 crore is about to be completed. As per the Airport Authority of India, the civil aviation operations would start in the next few months under the Regional Connectivity Scheme of the Government of India.

Doctors be declared as COVID martyrs

Expressing professional and humanitarian solidarity, the Bihar chapter of IMA has demanded to declare all 23 doctors, who died of COVID-19 in the state, as COVID, martyrs. The deaths of these doctors will be covered under the insurance scheme for Covid-19. Dr Sunil Kumar, IMA honorary state secretary, said the IMA has also demanded to rescue the families of doctors, who had succumbed to COVID-19, from the financial crisis. “A demand for opening flu-corners for the screening of suspected COVID-19 patients in all government and private-run hospitals has also been made by the IMA,” he said.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

