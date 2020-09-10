PM Modi lauds Babul Supriyo's musical tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Union minister Babul Supriyo's musical tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, saying he has expressed sentiments of the entire nation.

"A touching tribute to the remarkable Pranab Da! @SuPriyoBabul expresses the sentiments of our entire nation," Modi said, tagging the video song posted by Supriyo.

Supriyo, an MP from West Bengal, had said, "My Humble Tribute to beloved Ex-President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. Tagore's "Dhaye Jeno Mor Shokol Bhalo Basha". Thanks to the affection & most importantly, the idea itself frm PranabDa's Son Abhijeet Mukherjee @SaregamaGlobal."

Mukherjee had died on August 31 following a long spell of illness.