'Reviewing situation': Serum Institute pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials in India after DCGI notice

The drug regulator's move comes after AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine candidate against COVID-19 with researchers of Oxford University

Published: 10th September 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Vaccine

The late-stage clinical trials for the vaccine have been put on hold. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday said it is pausing clinical trials of AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

"We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till AstraZeneca restarts the trials," SII said in a statement.

Earlier this week, AstraZeneca said it had paused the trials because of 'an unexplained illness' in a participant in the study.

However, SII on Wednesday said it was continuing with the trials and had not faced any issues.

SII's latest announcement also comes against the backdrop of the central drug regulator DCGI issuing a show-cause notice to SII for not informing it about AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate in other countries.

(Inputs from ENS, PTI)

