RJD switches off lights, lights lanterns ahead of Bihar polls to protest against unemployment

RJD's 'Switch Off' mode of protest against the growing unemployment was organised in a bid to create mass sentiment in the public.

Published: 10th September 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ex- Bihar CM Rabri Devi along with her two sons - Tej Pratap (L) and Tejashwi (R) - burnt lanterns to protest against unemployment crisis

Ex- Bihar CM Rabri Devi along with her two sons - Tej Pratap (L) and Tejashwi (R) - burnt lanterns to protest against unemployment crisis. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  In a way what was done on April 3 on the call of PM Narendra Modi by lighting lamps and candles for expressing solidarity in the battle against COVID-19, Bihar's main political opposition RJD went through a similiar method on September 9 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to protest against the prevailing unemployment. 

In the poll-bound state, which is witnessing allegations and accusations between ruling and opposition alliances, political parties are resorting to various modes of communication to seek attention and electoral favours from the electorates - right from putting up posters to social media.

In one of such ways, upon being called by Tejashwi Yadav, who is the RJD's CM candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections, along with a large number of people, mostly claiming to be unemployed youths and die-hard supporters of RJD, first switched off the lights of their houses and then lit lanterns (which is also the party symbol), candles and earthen lamps outside the houses. 

The 'Switch Off' mode of protest against the growing unemployment was organised in a bid to create mass sentiment in the public. Tejashwi Yadav said that it was not an alone call of RJD but a number of other social organisations have called it against unemployment and privatisation of government establishments.

"At present, unemployment has become the most alarming problem in the country and Bihar has badly been plunged into the bay of unemployment by Nitish Kumar led government," Tejashwi slammed. 

Quoting a figure, Tejashwi Yadav told the media that more than 7 crores of youth in Bihar are unemployed despite having good education qualifications. "The rate of unemployment has increased to more than 46 per cent of total national average in Bihar," he said, accusing Nitish Kumar of  totally failing to generate employment. 

"For Nitish Kumarji, election is above everything - even the safety of people - to continue in the power. Employment is no concern for him," he said.

As soon as the clock struck nine, former CM Rabri Devi along with her two sons - Tej Pratap and Tejashwi - besides others switched off the lights and burnt lanterns symbolically protesting against the unemployment crisis. 

She came out with burning lanterns in her hands with others and continued waving the burning lantern for 9 minutes.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan claimed that lakhs of youths, coming above the party lines and caste barriers, switched off the lights of their houses expressing their resentment against engulfing unemployment and burnt lanterns and candles.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand termed it a political bluff to the people again. "RJD is a jumburie of people doing such bullshit activities.The RJD that never did anything to increase employment throughout its 15 years of rule is doing this kind of drama that the people outrightly rejected it," he said. 

