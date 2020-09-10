STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant's death: Never said it's a murder or anyone is responsible, Ankita Lokhande clarifies her stance

Following Chakraborty's arrest, Lokhande tweeted, "Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's Karma."

Published: 10th September 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ankita Lokhande on Wednesday said that she has never claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was "murdered" but wants "justice" for her "late friend" and his family.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June.

His death has sparked a lot of controversy in the media.

Lokhande, who met Rajput on the sets of TV show "Pavitra Rishta" and dated him till 2016, had posted "Justice" on her Twitter wall after Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB.

Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide by his family, was arrested on Tuesday, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case linked to the late actor's death.

Following Chakraborty's arrest, Lokhande tweeted, "Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's Karma."

Now Lokhande has opened up about her reasons to stand with Rajput's family as she shared a statement on her social media handles.

"I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it's a murder or suicide? I have never said it's a murder or anyone in particular is responsible.

"I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies," Lokhande wrote in her statement.

Calling herself a "Maharashtrian and an Indian citizen", the actor said she has total faith in the state government and central investigative agencies.

Lokhande also said that many people have called her names but she never responded to anything and came forward to speak about Rajput when they were together.

"I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016," she added.

Addressing her "haters", Lokhande said Chakraborty was the closest person to the actor and so she should not have let him consume drugs.

"When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help?  

"His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time," Lokhande claimed.

The actor said that on one hand, Chakraborty was coordinating with Rajput's doctors regarding his health issues, but on the other hand, she was "coordinating drug logistics for him".

"Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don't think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility?" Lokhande claimed.

The actor also raised questions as to why Rajput's family was not informed about his depression as well as his issues with drugs.

"As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn't because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it's Karma/Fate," she added.

Lokhande said she will continue to support Rajput's family, while asking her haters to maintain civility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ankita Lokhande Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty Sushant death case NCB Drugs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp