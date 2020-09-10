'You are not going anywhere': Lalu tries to placate Raghuvansh Prasad Singh as he quits RJD

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently lodged in the bungalow of the RIMS director in Ranchi, is now trying to placate senior party leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who resigned from the party on Thursday.

The RJD chief, in his letter, has said that he does not believe that a letter related to his resignation is allegedly being carried in the media.

“My family, me, and the entire RJD family wants you to get well soon and released from the hospital. In the last four decades, we have resolved all political, social, and family matters together. First, you get well soon, then we will discuss the issue together once again,” said RJD chief in his letter.

Citing family relations, Yadav added: "Meanwhile, it is for sure that you are not going anywhere from RJD.”

The latter has been issued with the permission of the Superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, where the RJD chief is currently lodged after being convicted in cases related to fodder scam.

Yadav, who was admitted to the paying ward of RIMS, was recently shifted to the official residence of the RIMS director, also known as Kelly Bungalow located inside the hospital campus, as a precautionary measure looking at the soaring of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand.