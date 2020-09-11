STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus tally in Maharashtra crosses 10 lakh mark with record spike of 24,886 new cases

While the total of cases reached 10,15,681, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 28,724 with 393 new fatalities reported across the state.

Published: 11th September 2020 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker arranges COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test kit after sample collection at Malad in Mumbai Tuesday Sept. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh on Friday with a record spike of 24,886 new cases, a health official said.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 7,15,023 with 14,308 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 70.4 per cent and fatality rate is 2.83 per cent.

So far 50.72 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 20 per cent in the state.

16,47,742 people are in home quarantine and 38,487 in institutional quarantine.

On Friday, the highest 2,367 cases were recorded in Pune city, followed by 2,191 cases in Mumbai and 1,555 in Pune district.

The highest 44 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 43 in Nagpur city and 29 in Pune city.

Of the 2,71,566 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest 72,835 cases are in Pune district.

Coronavirus figures from Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 10,15,681, New cases 24,886, Death toll 28,724, Recovered: 7,15,023, Active cases: 2,71,566.

