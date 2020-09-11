COVID-19: Assam to pay Rs 5,000 if family members of deceased cannot perform last rites

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to pay up to Rs 5,000 as cremation expense to district administrations in case of each COVID-19 death, if family members of the deceased do not receive the body or are not in a financial position to perform the last rites.

The deputy commssioners had expressed difficulties in this regard, following which the decision to extend monetary assistance was arrived at, an order issued by Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Samir Sinha, said on Friday.

In another order, the department said a person, who travels to any location outside Assam and returns to the state within 96 hours of departure, will not be required to undergo quarantine for the stipulated period of 10 days subject to certain conditions.



The returnee must undergo Rapid Antigen Test and if the result is positive, then the the person shall undergo home isolation/treatment at a COVID care centre, as per protocol.

If the report is negative, the swab sample would be taken for RT-PCR testing and the person will have to remain in isolation till the result is declared, it said.

In case the RT-PCR test result is positive, the person will have to undergo home isolation/treatment at a COVID care centre as per norms and if the report is negative, there is no need for further quarantine.

Assam has reported 1,35,805 coronavirus cases so far and 414 people have died due to the contagion.

