STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Assam to pay Rs 5,000 if family members of deceased cannot perform last rites

Assam has reported 1,35,805 coronavirus cases so far and 414 people have died due to the contagion.

Published: 11th September 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

The Assam government has decided to pay up to Rs 5,000 as cremation expense. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to pay up to Rs 5,000 as cremation expense to district administrations in case of each COVID-19 death, if family members of the deceased do not receive the body or are not in a financial position to perform the last rites.

The deputy commssioners had expressed difficulties in this regard, following which the decision to extend monetary assistance was arrived at, an order issued by Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Samir Sinha, said on Friday.

In another order, the department said a person, who travels to any location outside Assam and returns to the state within 96 hours of departure, will not be required to undergo quarantine for the stipulated period of 10 days subject to certain conditions.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The returnee must undergo Rapid Antigen Test and if the result is positive, then the the person shall undergo home isolation/treatment at a COVID care centre, as per protocol.

If the report is negative, the swab sample would be taken for RT-PCR testing and the person will have to remain in isolation till the result is declared, it said.

In case the RT-PCR test result is positive, the person will have to undergo home isolation/treatment at a COVID care centre as per norms and if the report is negative, there is no need for further quarantine.

Assam has reported 1,35,805 coronavirus cases so far and 414 people have died due to the contagion.

ALSO WATCH:

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 in India
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp