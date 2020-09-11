STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian, Chinese armies expected to hold Corps Commander-level talks early next week

The five-point agreement included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, and steps to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Army jawan stands guard as a military convoy passes through Ladakh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese armies are expected to hold a fresh round of Corps Commander-level talks early next week with a focus on implementing certain provisions of a five-point agreement reached between the two countries to disengage and de-escalation the situation in eastern Ladakh, government sources said on Friday.

India and China reached the five-point consensus to resolve the over four-month-long border row in eastern Ladakh at a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday evening on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet.

The sources said the Indian Army will keenly observe the Chinese military's overall approach along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh to make an assessment of their seriousness in easing tension as agreed in the Jaishankar-Wang talks.

It is learned that Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane deliberated on the overall situation in Ladakh as well as on the provisions of the agreement with top military officials in the Army headquarters.

In Chushul, another round of Brigade Commander-level talks took place for around four hours from 11 AM to 3 PM on Friday with a focus on bringing down tensions in the face-off sites.

The five-point agreement included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, and steps to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

However, it has not mentioned any timeline for disengagement and restoration of peace and tranquillity.

In the five rounds of Corps Commander-level talks, the Indian side has been insisting on immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April.

The face-off began on May 5. The sources said India will not lower its guard and will maintain the current state of very high-level combat readiness in eastern Ladakh till there are visible changes in the ground situation.

Separately, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top military brass on Friday deliberated on the five-point agreement.

The deliberation was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Gen Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh among others.

The meeting also carried out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in eastern Ladakh in view of fresh confrontation by two sides in the southern bank of Pangong lake earlier this week.

The fresh confrontation further intensified the standoff and triggered a massive military build-up by both sides in almost all friction points along the LAC, the de-facto border between the two countries.

In the last few days, the Army further bolstered its dominance over a number of strategic heights overlooking key Chinese-held positions around the Pangong lake area.

The sources said additional reinforcements have been made in hilltops and strategic locations around Pangong lake to keep a hawk-eye vigil on the Chinese-held position of Finger 4.

The mountainous spurs in the area are referred to as Finger. China has been holding onto Finger 4 to 8 on the north bank of Pangong lake, the sources said.

TAGS
Sino India standoff Indian Army CHina Corps Commander-level talks
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp