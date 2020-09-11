STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JD-U vs RJD: Bihar arch rivals fight for Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker post

Harivansh’s tenure as deputy chairman ended in April and he was re-elected to the House from Bihar.

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the battle for Bihar, the Rajya Sabha will see a JD-U versus RJD fight in the Rajya Sabha for the post of deputy chairman next week with the opposition deciding to field RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha against NDA candidate Harivansh.     

Jha, a Delhi University professor and first-time MP, will file nomination on Friday.

A number of opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress Deputy Leader Anand Sharma, Congress’s chief whip in upper house Jairam Ramesh and leaders from TMC, Left parties, DMK, AAP and others, are expected to accompany Jha while filing his nomination papers. 

The election will be held on the first day of the Monsoon session starting September 14.

Based on the House strength, numbers are stacked in favour of Harivansh who is also expected to get support of other regional parties like Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress party and Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

Bihar CM and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar has dialled Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeking support for Harivansh.  

The opposition also considered the name of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva but he refused to contest.

The Opposition’s decision to field the RJD MP against the JD (U) MP for the post makes the fight interesting keeping in mind the crucial Bihar election is expected next month which pits the ruling NDA against the Mahagathbadhan of the opposition parties.

‘Parliament prepared for Monsoon session’

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said elaborate arrangements have been made for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

There will be sitting arrangements for 257 members in the Lok Sabha Chamber and 172 members will be seated in the Lok Sabha Galleries.  

Rajya Sabha JD-U RJD Manoj Kumar Jha Harivansh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp