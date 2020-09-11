STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No woman officer present during NCB questioning, Rhea Chakraborty alleges in bail plea

A special court in Mumbai reserved its order on the bail plea of the 28-year-old actor and her brother Showik Chakraborty. The order will be pronounced on Friday.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra police station on Monday midnight September 7 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has in her bail application said that no woman officer was present during her interrogation by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB). She has also claimed that she was “coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions”.

A special court in Mumbai reserved its order on the bail plea of the 28-year-old actor and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The order will be pronounced on Friday. Rhea, who was booked under the NDPS  Act, was arrested on Tuesday after three days of questioning.

“…Multiple male officers of NCB interrogated her and there was not a single woman officer in the team that interrogated her. As per the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Sheela Barse vs State of Maharashtra, it is mandatory to have a woman officer while interrogating a woman accused,” the plea stated.

It further stated that there is a serious threat to her life if she were to be unduly detained in judicial custody as she has “been at the receiving end of hundreds of death and rape threats”. 

TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty Narcotic Control Bureau Showik Chakraborty
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp