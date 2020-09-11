No woman officer present during NCB questioning, Rhea Chakraborty alleges in bail plea

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has in her bail application said that no woman officer was present during her interrogation by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB). She has also claimed that she was “coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions”.

A special court in Mumbai reserved its order on the bail plea of the 28-year-old actor and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The order will be pronounced on Friday. Rhea, who was booked under the NDPS Act, was arrested on Tuesday after three days of questioning.

“…Multiple male officers of NCB interrogated her and there was not a single woman officer in the team that interrogated her. As per the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Sheela Barse vs State of Maharashtra, it is mandatory to have a woman officer while interrogating a woman accused,” the plea stated.

It further stated that there is a serious threat to her life if she were to be unduly detained in judicial custody as she has “been at the receiving end of hundreds of death and rape threats”.