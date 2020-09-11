STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plan to resume local train services in consultation with Bengal government: Official

Long-distance trains will also be reintroduced gradually, South Eastern Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Mohanty said.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Railway freight trains remain operation during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Image for representational purpose only(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The railways will soon hold a meeting with the West Bengal government for working out a strategy to resume suburban train services in the state in a graded manner, a senior official said on Friday.

Long-distance trains will also be reintroduced gradually, South Eastern Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Mohanty said.

A joint decision on resumption of suburban train services has to be taken since there are several issues, including security at stations for maintaining social distancing and other safety norms, he said.

"We will work out a strategy for resuming suburban train services in a graded manner," he told reporters.

"South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway will be very soon having a meeting with state government officers and a joint strategy will be chalked out and following the resumption, the services will be gradually increased depending on the experience," he said.

Mohanty said that regular long-distance trains will be reintroduced in a graded manner depending on clearances from the state governments, the COVID-19 situation and other related issues.

At present, a number of special trains are being run across the country.

Replying to a question on whether digital payments will be made mandatory for suburban trains like the Kolkata Metro, Mohanty said that online transactions will be encouraged but it will be premature to say that the physical ticketing system will not be allowed.

TAGS
Sanjay Kumar Mohanty West Bengal local train South Eastern Railway
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp