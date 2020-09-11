Punjab records highest single-day spike of 2,526 COVID-19 cases, state's tally at 74,616

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab reported the highest single-day spike of 2,526 coronavirus cases, pushing the state's infection tally to 74,616 on Friday, according to an official bulletin.

The previous record number of cases in a day was 2,464 which was reported on Thursday.

The state had seen a spike of 2,137 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,212 with 63 more fatalities, according to the bulletin.

Twelve deaths were reported from Ludhiana, eight from Jalandhar, seven each from Bathinda and Patiala, five from Hoshiarpur, four each from Tarn Taran and Sangrur, three each from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Muktsar and one each from Faridkot, Mohali, Moga and Ferozepur, it said.

The places which reported new cases include Jalandhar (326), Patiala (315), Mohali (262), Gurdaspur (237), Ludhiana (186), Amritsar (181), Kapurthala (166), Hoshiarpur (161), Bathinda (116) and Ferozepur (72), the bulletin said.

A total of 1,402 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection.

So far 53,308 people have recovered from the disease, it said. There are 19,096 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

Seventy-nine critical patients are on ventilator support while 529 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 13,32,564 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.