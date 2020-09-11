STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajnath Singh launches website of Aero India 2021 scheduled for February, 2021

Aero India 2021 was also discussed at India-UK Defence Equipment Sub-group Meeting.

Published: 11th September 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the website of Aero India 2021, which will be held between February 3-7, 2021.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh launched the website of @AeroIndiashow 2021 at South Block today. The Aero India Show is scheduled from 03 to 07th of February, 2021 in Bengaluru," Office of Defence Minister said in a tweet.

Aero India 2021 was also discussed at India-UK Defence Equipment Sub-group Meeting.

"#AeroIndia-21 discussed at India-UK Defence Equipment Sub-group Meeting. UK keen to attend Asia's Largest Aeroshow," Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, said in a tweet.

India hosted the 12th edition of "Aero India 2019" at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, (Karnataka) from February 20 to 24, 2019.

A total of 61 aircraft had participated in the event. Several seminars were conducted by a host of agencies including the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Skill Development Ministry, state governments and industrial associations in addition to the Ministry of Defence.

The first three days at the show earmarked exclusively for business visitors saw a footfall of approximately two lakh, according to a Defence Ministry release. The air show saw a lot of activity from a business point of view and witnessed several round table meets.

Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition that is held in Bengaluru at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. It is organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Ministry of Defence.

TAGS
Rajnath Singh Aero India 2021
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp