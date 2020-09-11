Rajnath Singh launches website of Aero India 2021 scheduled for February, 2021

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the website of Aero India 2021, which will be held between February 3-7, 2021.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh launched the website of @AeroIndiashow 2021 at South Block today. The Aero India Show is scheduled from 03 to 07th of February, 2021 in Bengaluru," Office of Defence Minister said in a tweet.

Aero India 2021 was also discussed at India-UK Defence Equipment Sub-group Meeting.

"#AeroIndia-21 discussed at India-UK Defence Equipment Sub-group Meeting. UK keen to attend Asia's Largest Aeroshow," Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, said in a tweet.

India hosted the 12th edition of "Aero India 2019" at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, (Karnataka) from February 20 to 24, 2019.

A total of 61 aircraft had participated in the event. Several seminars were conducted by a host of agencies including the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Skill Development Ministry, state governments and industrial associations in addition to the Ministry of Defence.

The first three days at the show earmarked exclusively for business visitors saw a footfall of approximately two lakh, according to a Defence Ministry release. The air show saw a lot of activity from a business point of view and witnessed several round table meets.

Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition that is held in Bengaluru at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. It is organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Ministry of Defence.