RSS chief exhorts cadre to help migrants in distress

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Expressing the concern over the plight of migrant labourers during the ongoing difficult times of pandemic, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has exhorted the Sangh cadre to pull up socks to mitigate their distress as much as possible.

The RSS chief, who has been on a three-day visit to Kanpur, said much needed to be done to get employment to the migrants and provide relief to them. The RSS chief took stock of the schemes and feedback of the cadre on the implementation of ongoing welfare programmes run by the organisation. He said that RSS workers should focus and work for the welfare of labourers in urban areas and farmers in rural areas.

“We have to instil a sense of self reliance in society,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying by Sangh workers who attended the meeting. Cautioning the cadre, Bhagwat reminded RSS workers that their work was for the good of society and not to draw credit or publicity. He also sought the details of the welfare work being done by the RSS in Kanpur- Bundelkhand region while citing several examples of RSS initiatives during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He also asked workers to work in tandem with social organisations and religious bodies such as gurudwaras doing the commendable work to serve people during the pandemic. The Sangh Parivar workers should work in sync for greater impact and to make the benefits reach the grass root level.