STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security forces recover body of JeM militant killed in encounter in J&K

The militant has been identified as Aqib Ahmed Lone, a resident of Aglar area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Published: 11th September 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces have recovered the body of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant, who was injured in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, from a stream near the site of the gunfight, police said on Friday.

"Police and Army, with the help of Marine commandos, last night recovered a militant's body from a 'nallah' (stream) after four days' search for the terrorists who had jumped into in after receiving bullet injuries during the encounter on September 7 at Kawoosa in Budgam district," a police official said.

The encounter had broken out on Monday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kawoosa area of the central Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants there.

Soon after the initial exchange of firing, clashes broke out near the encounter site as groups of youths pelted stones at the security forces who chased away the protestors by firing tear smoke shells.

While the gunfight stopped after a while, the security forces continued the search operation and after four days of searches in the area, a militant's body was recovered, the official said.

The militant has been identified as Aqib Ahmed Lone, a resident of Aglar area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Lone was affiliated with JeM, the official said.

He said the security forces have also recovered a bag containing some arms and ammunition including a fully-loaded AK magazine, 13 Chinese grenades, 14 knives, 25 mobile phones and a 'pheran' (Kashmiri cloak) during searches in the stream.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir militant Jaish e Mohammad
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp