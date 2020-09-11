Two JeM militants held in Jammu and Kashmir, arms recovered

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces have arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms, ammunition and cash from their possession, the Army said on Friday.

"Based on a credible input, multiple joint check posts were established in Drugmulla area of Kupwara on Thursday," an army official said.

He said two JeM militants travelling in a car were arrested late in the evening and the security forces recovered an AK rifle with ammunition, two grenades, Rs 7 lakh in cash, and other war-like stores from them.