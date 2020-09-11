STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vigilance department out of RTI ambit in Uttarakhand

The state cabinet had taken the decision to put the vigilance department out of the ambit of the RTI Act by declaring it an intelligence organisation earlier this month.

Published: 11th September 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Right to Information, RTI

For representational purposes

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Vigilance department in Uttarakhand has been declared an intelligence organisation putting it out of the ambit of the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

A notification on this was issued by the state government on Thursday following the Governor's consent.

The step has been taken using powers vested in the Governor under sub-section 4 of section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005 and sub-section 1 of section 4 of Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment Act, 1965, the notification signed by secretary, personnel and vigilance, Radha Raturi said.

The state cabinet had taken the decision to put the vigilance department out of the ambit of the RTI Act by declaring it an intelligence organisation earlier this month.

The state government had justified the move arguing that being under the purview of the RTI Act was hindering investigations taken up by the vigilance department.

As soon as the vigilance department begins to investigate a case, queries seeking information under the RTI Act on its details start pouring in, an official said.

Disclosure of details in a case under investigation hampers the probe, the official added.

TAGS
Vigilance department Uttarakhand RTI Act
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp