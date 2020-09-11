STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will bring more projects to Mathura, says MP Hema Malini

Published: 11th September 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini

Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: Mathura MP Hema Malini promised to bring more projects to her constituency while inaugurating a lift and an escalator at the local railway station through a video conference on Friday.

"I will bring more projects, including for the Mathura junction, in future," she said while complementing railway officials for the 'timely completion' of both projects.

The BJP MP said due to the coronavirus situation, she could come to Mathura for the inauguration of the projects and congratulated local people for the facilities at the railway junction.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ashutosh Singh, the Railways has spent nearly Rs one crore on the projects.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager H S Rana said the facilities will benefit senior citizens, women and children.

