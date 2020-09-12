STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

5.51 crore samples for COVID-19 tested so far in India: ICMR

Previously on September 10, the ICMR had tested 11,63,542 samples for COVID-19 taking the total number of tests conducted for the pathogen to 5,40,97,975 in the country.

Published: 12th September 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday announced that 10,91,251 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 5.51 crore samples, as of September 11.

"The total samples tested (for the screening for COVID-19) up to September 11 stand at 5,51,89,226 while the samples tested on September 11 stand at 10,91,251," ICMR tweeted.

Previously on September 10, the ICMR had tested 11,63,542 samples for COVID-19 taking the total number of tests conducted for the pathogen to 5,40,97,975 in the country.

With 97,570 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India -- the highest spike in new cases in the last 24 hours -- the national coronavirus cases tally has gone beyond the 46 lakh mark, the central government said on Saturday.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

TAGS
ICMR Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Tests
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp