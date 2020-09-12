AAP claims 'massive scam' took place in UP in procurement of medical items during COVID-19

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday claimed that a "massive scam" took place in UP in the name of procurement of medical items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, corruption was being done by increasing the price of thermometers and oximeters by 300-500 percent in 65 districts.

"The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh issued an order saying that every panchayat will get a coronavirus kit from the state government. This kit will have one oximeter, one infrared thermometer, around 500 masks, 5 liters of sanitizer, etc. One kit costs around Rs 2,700 to Rs 2,800, however, the same can be done within Rs 2,000," he said.

"But unfortunately, at various places of Uttar Pradesh, corruption is being done by increasing the price of thermometers and oximeters by 500 percent, 400 percent, and 300 percent," he claimed.

He demanded an independent probe on the matter.