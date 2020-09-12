STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After SC order staying Maratha quota, Sharad Pawar suggests Uddhav government to take ordinance route

Pawar said that there was no point doing politics over this important and sensitive issue and that the government should bring an ordinance that will help to pacify the disgruntled Maratha community.

Published: 12th September 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rattled by the Supreme Court order staying the Maratha quota, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners in Maharashtra are exploring various options before the government.

While Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to consider the possibility of bringing in an ordinance, the Congress said the state could also take the legal route. 

The CM also discussed the issue with senior ministers, legal experts and social activists. Pawar said that there was no point doing politics over this important and sensitive issue and that the government should bring an ordinance that will help to pacify the disgruntled Maratha community.

“The state government should seek legal opinion whether it can bring an ordinance so that the reservation to the Maratha community remains intact. The government had engaged renowned lawyers but the court did not see merit in its plea and rejected the reservation plea.”

The Maharashtra government had introduced 16% reservation for the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act in November 2018.

The SC on Thursday stayed the Maratha quota saying the community comprises 30% of the state’s population and can in no way be called marginalised.

Also, the top court said, there was no “extraordinary situation” that could justify exceeding the 50% quota ceiling to provide reservations to the Marathas.

The court has referred the petitions challenging the law to a larger bench.

State minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the government was exploring the option of moving an application in the Supreme Court to get its interim order vacated.

Chavan, who heads the cabinet subcommittee on the Maratha quota, said a final decision would be taken after consulting all stakeholders.

Appealing to the community not to get agitated and to exercise restraint, he said “this is a legal battle which needs to be fought legally and there is no point taking to the streets  in protest”.

TAGS
Sharad Pawar Maha Vikas Aghadi Supreme Court Uddhav Thackeray Maratha quota NCP congress Shiv Sena
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp