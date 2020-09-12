STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Daughter of Bengal': Congress holds rally backing Rhea Chakraborty in Kolkata

Congress’s decision of supporting Rhea is said to be a political move using Bengali sentiment ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held next year.

Published: 12th September 2020 06:37 PM

Congress workers protesting in favour of Rhea Chakraborty in Kolkata ( Photo | @INCWestBengal)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Congress workers in Kolkata took out a protest march on Saturday against the alleged politically motivated attack on actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Shouting slogans and portraying Rhea as a 'daughter of Bengal', the Congress supporters accused the BJP of wrongfully using the central agencies against her.

The protest march was held two days after the state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticised the Centre for targeting Rhea.

Congress’s decision of supporting Rhea is said to be a political move using Bengali sentiment ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held next year.

"The ruling Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee never misses an opportunity to woo Bengalis' mind. She always aims to consolidate Bengali speaking voters against the non-Bengalis who are known as BJP’s support base. Today’s rally was to take the Bengali voters into confidence," said a senior Congress leader.

The protest march was taken out because it has become clear to everyone that how she fell victim to BJP’s vote-bank politics in Bihar elections using Sushant Rajput’s image as 'Bihar’s boy', the leader explained.

Rhea Chakraborty Congress daughter of Bengal Kangana Ranaut Sushant death case
