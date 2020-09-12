STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana reports record spike of 2,783 COVID-19 cases, 24 fatalities

As of Saturday, the state has a recovery rate of 77.61 percent, the fatality rate was 1.05 percent while the rate at which infections are doubling is 29 days.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana on Saturday reported the biggest single-day spike of 2,783 COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities, which took the total infections in the state past the 90,000-mark and death toll to 956.

With the record spike, the total cases rose to 91,115. Earlier this week, the state had reported the biggest single-day spike of 2,591 cases.

Among the 24 fatalities on Saturday, five were from Karnal district, three each from Faridabad and Ambala, two each from Gurugram, Sirsa and Yamunanagar while one death each was reported from Kaithal, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Hisar and Rohtak, according to state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases include Gurugram (326), Faridabad (278), Karnal (272), Hisar (213), Ambala (197), Panipat and Panchkula (178 each), Kurukshetra (173), Sonipat (165) and Sirsa (131).

Active cases in the state currently are 19,446 while 70,713 have been discharged after recovery.

