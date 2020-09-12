Retired Navy officer assaulted by alleged Shiv Sena workers for forwarding cartoon on Uddhav

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: A 62-year-old retired Navy officer was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers here after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday, the police said.

Four men were arrested in connnection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali, an official said.

#WATCH My father received threats for forwarding a message. A no. of ppl from Shiv Sena attacked him.Later,police came to our residence & insisted on taking my father with them.We've registered FIR: Sheela Sharma,daughter of former Navy officer who was attacked in Mumbai. (11.09) pic.twitter.com/SolGWw7Nyh — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

"Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had forwarded a cartoon on Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at hospital," he said.

A case under IPC section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting was registered against six persons.

Kamlesh Kadam and three others were arrested late in the evening, he said, adding that probe was on.

(With PTI Inputs)