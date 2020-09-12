STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP district unit chief, two others booked for trying to grab land of Dalit woman in UP

A case was registered against three persons, including the district unit chief of the Samajwadi Party and his personal security guard.

Published: 12th September 2020 02:16 PM

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A case has been registered against three persons, including the district unit chief of the Samajwadi Party, for allegedly trying to grab the land of a Dalit woman, police said on Saturday.

A statement issued by the office of the Superintendent of Police here said, "In a video, which went viral on the social media, complainant Gayatri Harijan has alleged that district unit chief of Samajwadi Party Chhavinath Yadav, his personal security person and others reached her residence with the intention to grab her land and beat up two youths of her family, injuring them severely."

Later on a written complaint of Harijan, a case was registered against three persons, including the district unit chief of the Samajwadi Party and his personal security guard, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

Circle Officer of Kunda has been asked to probe the matter, according to the statement.

