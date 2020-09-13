STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22,543 fresh cases push Maharashtra COVID-19 tally beyond 10.60 lakh

A total of 11,549 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,40,061.

Health workers take swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a residential building in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday continued to report higher number of COVID-19 infections and added 22,543 new cases and 416 deaths, state health department said.

The total count of cases now stands at 10,60,308, while the cumulative death toll reached 29,531, it said.

261 of the 416 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours.

A total of 11,549 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,40,061.

The state is now left with 2,90,344 active cases, the department said in a statement.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 69.8 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.79 per cent, it said.

On Sunday, Mumbai saw 2,085 new cases and 41 deaths, taking the city's total case count to 1,69,741.

The cumulative death toll now stands at 8,150, it said.

The total number of cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, rose by 5,357 to 3,98,938.

With 84 people succumbing to the infection, the fatality count in the MMR went up to 13,951, it said.

Elsewhere, Pune city added 2,294 cases while Nagpur's count of new infections was 1,534.

Pimpri Chinchwad added 1,004 patients in the day, it said.

Nashik added 713 more patients, followed by Sangli (562), Aurangabad (429), Amravati (194), Jalgaon (131) and Chandrapur (120).

The state tested 52,53,676 samples until now.

Currently, 16,83,770 people are placed in home quarantine while 37,294 others are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 10,60,308, deaths: 29,531, recoveries: 7,40,061, active cases: 2,90,344, and people tested so far: 52,53,676.

