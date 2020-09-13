STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 Meghalaya Raj Bhavan staff infected with COVID-19, Governor tests negative

Satya Pal Malik has gone into self-isolation at the Raj Bhavan itself although he has tested negative for COVID-19 and entry into the Raj Bhavan has been barred until further orders.

Published: 13th September 2020

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Newly-appointed Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: At least 30 staff of the Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

Governor Satya Pal Malik and his ADC have tested negative for COVID-19, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

"At least 30 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at the Raj Bhavan since Friday and more tests will be conducted tomorrow," the official told PTI.

He said the Governor has gone into self-isolation at the Raj Bhavan itself although he has tested negative for COVID-19 and entry into the Raj Bhavan has been barred until further orders.

"His personal staff and one of the ADCs (Aide-de-Camp) to the Governor have also tested negative and more tests are awaited," he said.

Raj Bhavan Secretary Pravin Bakshi tested positive for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test conducted on Friday.

But a second test conducted at a private hospital here on Sunday came out negative and one more test will be conducted on Monday, the Raj Bhavan official said.

As positive cases are increasing, the Health authorities have also sealed the Health Dispensary at Laban for disinfecting the premises following the visit of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner Isawanda Laloo.

Meghalaya on Sunday reported 109 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 3,724, while the coronavirus death toll climbed to 26 with one more person succumbing to the disease.

