STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Another fire at SSG Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara, no casualty

Earlier, a fire broke out in the hospital in Tuesday following which 35 patients were shifted from two affected wards.

Published: 13th September 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A fire broke out at the state-run SSG Hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Gujarat's Vadodara city, the second such incident at the hospital in a week, officials said on Sunday.

The minor blaze erupted in the hospital late Saturday night following a spark in the electric room of the neurosurgery ward, but it was soon doused with a fire extinguisher by alert staff members, they said.

There was no casualty, they added.

No fire department personnel was called, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place on the ground floor of the building, which has an ICU ward having several patients on the first floor and a laboratory for testing samples for coronavirus, a hospital official said.

"It was a minor fire. A fuse blew up due to an electric spark, but the fire was soon brought under control," SSG Hospital's medical superintendent Ranjan Aiyer said.

"We controlled the blaze using a fire extinguisher.

Had the fire not been controlled, the situation could have been worse as many serious patients are admitted in the ICU ward on the first floor," another hospital official said.

Earlier, a fire broke out in the hospital in Tuesday following which 35 patients were shifted from two affected wards.

No one was injured in that incident.

The fire had broken out due to a short-circuit in a ventilator inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward where critical coronavirus patients were being treated, an official earlier said.

TAGS
Vadodara Hospital Fire Gujarat Hospital Fire SSG Hospital Fire SSG Hospital
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp