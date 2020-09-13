STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP worker's body found hanging from tree in Bengal's Hooghly, party suspects 'TMC work'

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh said killing his party workers, leaders and hanging their bodies has become routine in West Bengal.

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Tension prevailed in Hooghly’s Goghat area, around 90 km from Kolkata, after body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree near his home on Sunday morning. 

The saffron camp’s leadership in Bengal alleged that the party worker was first murdered and then hanged.

Family members and relatives of the deceased BJP worker Ganesh Roy, said he was murdered by the local activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Echoing the same, the local BJP leadership said Roy was an active party worker. 

"If he died by suicide, his body should have been hanging. But Roy’s feet were touching the ground," said a BJP leader of the area.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh said killing his party workers, leaders and hanging their bodies has become routine in West Bengal. 

"Our MLA from Hemtabad was killed in similar manner," said Ghosh.

Rubbishing Ghosh’s allegation, urban development minister Firhad Hakim said, "With every death that takes place, BJP is doing dirty politics. Whenever there is an unnatural death, they target the TMC. Police are investigating the incident and truth will come out."

The local BJP supporters put up a roadblock in the area and not allowed police personnel to shift the body to a hospital for autopsy. Later, reinforcement arrived the spot and dispersed the agitators.

