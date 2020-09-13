STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 disrupts Maoists' supply chain in Chhattisgarh: Police

Arrangements of medicines and ration has been the main concern for rebels during this period, an official said.

Published: 13th September 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

maoists

The gunfight lasted for about half-an-hour after which Naxals escaped into the dense forest. (Image used for representation)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Maoists are facing a crisis, specially disruption of supplies, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also suffered "huge causalities" during an encounter with security forces in Sukma district in March, an official said citing Naxal documents seized by Chhattisgarh Police.

Cashing-in on the situation, security forces have stepped up anti-Naxal operations in strongholds of ultras in the state's Bastar division, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said Sunday.

These documents, including some letters written by cadres, were recovered by a joint team of security forces following an exchange of fire with Naxals in a forest near Entapad village of Sukma on September 8, he said.

The gunfight lasted for about half-an-hour after which Naxals escaped into the dense forest leaving behind their bags, documents and other camping material, he said.

"An analysis of the recovered documents has revealed that Maoists have been experiencing tremendous hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic following the lockdown imposed in March this year," the official said.

​CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

They have been facing an acute shortage of provisions and their supply networks have been chocked due to round-the- clock checking by security forces along the inter-state and inter-district borders, and regular patrolling, he said.

Arrangements of medicines and ration has been the main concern for rebels during this period, he said.

"We were well aware of the situation and now the documents have confirmed that Maoists are in deep crisis during the ongoing phase," the official said.

He further said that translation of a letter, written in local Gondi dialect by a subordinate to a senior cadre of south Bastar division, disclosed that Maoists lost their 23 cadres during the encounter at Minpa in Sukma district on March 21 this year.

During the gun battle, 17 personnel of the District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force were killed.

The official said Maoists had then issued a press release, admitting death of only three operatives of its People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.01, headed by Naxal commander Hidma.

"However, we had intelligence inputs that more than 25 Maoists were killed in that encounter," he said.

In order to keep up the morale of their lower-rung cadres, Maoists normally do not disclose details about the huge casualties they suffer during face-off with security forces, he said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and carrying out operations in Maoists' strongholds in the interiors of Bastar division," the official added.

ALSO WATCH:

TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Maoists COVID 19 Lokckdown
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp