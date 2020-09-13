STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Seven big states urged to ensure adequate oxygen availability in all healthcare facilities

The Centre emphasised on improving power supply infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted supply to oxygen manufacturing units.

Published: 13th September 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinder

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Two days after asking states to take responsibility for ensuring oxygen to all needy Covid-19 patients, the Centre on Sunday asked seven states to ensure its availability in all hospitals and allow its intra as well as unrestricted movement. 

These big states included Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The Union ministry of health and family welfare has intervened into the issue of oxygen availability amid reports that many hospitals in several states are struggling to cope with high demand of oxygen for Covid-19 patients. 

In the meeting in which officials from Centre and states and industry representatives participated, the Union government has advised the states to ensure facility wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there are no stockouts.

Reiterating that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between states, the Centre has also created these states to create provision of “Green Corridor” for liquid medical oxygen tanks within the cities. Also, the states have been asked to ensure timely payment of the due bills to the manufacturers and suppliers to maintain uninterrupted supply of oxygen.

The Centre also emphasised on improving power supply infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted supply to oxygen manufacturing units.

It also said that proper disinfection of oxygen cylinders should be carried out as per protocols while sending cylinders to fillers of oxygen and there should be effective coordination with steel plants for oxygen procurement.

Centre to give 50 tonne oxygen per day to MP

The Centre has agreed to supply   50 tonnes of oxygen per day to Madhya Pradesh, which is facing oxygen shortage amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

“On my request, the Government of India today has agreed to supply 50 tonne oxygen a day, taking our oxygen availability to 180 tonne a day,” Chouhan tweeted on Saturday night. He also thanked PM Narendra Modi and Union minister Piyush Goyal for their support to the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus oxygen cylinders COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp