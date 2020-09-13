CRPF jawan kills wife before ending his own life in Jammu

By PTI

JAMMU: A CRPF personnel allegedly shot dead his wife before taking his own life at the house of his relative on the outskirts of Jammu, police said on Sunday.

Constable Madan Singh (38), posted in sector headquarters Jammu, left the camp with his service rifle on Sunday night and went to the house of his sister-in-law at Ragore in Gharota area where his wife Deepti Rani (35) had gone after an argument with him over some issue, a police official said.

In a fit of rage, the jawan shot dead his wife when she came out to open the door around 10.30 pm and also injured her sister besides firing some shots at his minor daughter, who escaped unhurt, the official said.

Later, Singh shot himself dead near the body of his wife, the official said, adding both the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and other legal formalities while the injured woman was hospitalised.

The CRPF has started a departmental inquiry into the incident, an official of the paramilitary force said.

He said the jawan was a local resident of Jammu.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)