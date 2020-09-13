STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CRPF jawan kills wife before ending his own life in Jammu

A CRPF personnel allegedly shot dead his wife before taking his own life at the house of his relative on the outskirts of Jammu.

Published: 13th September 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: A CRPF personnel allegedly shot dead his wife before taking his own life at the house of his relative on the outskirts of Jammu, police said on Sunday.

Constable Madan Singh (38), posted in sector headquarters Jammu, left the camp with his service rifle on Sunday night and went to the house of his sister-in-law at Ragore in Gharota area where his wife Deepti Rani (35) had gone after an argument with him over some issue, a police official said.

In a fit of rage, the jawan shot dead his wife when she came out to open the door around 10.30 pm and also injured her sister besides firing some shots at his minor daughter, who escaped unhurt, the official said.

Later, Singh shot himself dead near the body of his wife, the official said, adding both the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and other legal formalities while the injured woman was hospitalised.

The CRPF has started a departmental inquiry into the incident, an official of the paramilitary force said.

He said the jawan was a local resident of Jammu.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil  Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

TAGS
CRPF jawan CRPF Jammu CRPF jawan
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp