Farooq Abdullah arrives for Monsoon Session, his first Delhi visit since J&K special status withdrawn

The National Conference president, who arrived in Delhi Sunday, is likely to be in focus since he was under detention during the last two sessions.

Published: 13th September 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has arrived here to attend the Monsoon Session which is beginning on Monday, his first Parliament appearance after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

The National Conference president, who arrived here Sunday, is likely to be in focus since he was under detention during the last two sessions, during which several opposition leaders had demanded the government allow him to attend the proceedings.

The veteran politician from the Kashmir valley is keen to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue during this session, NC leaders said.

On August 5 last year, a bill for re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir was tabled in Parliament and the 82-year-old was taken into preventive custody.

Later, in September that year he was booked under the stringent Pubic Safety Act (PSA), which the government revoked in March this year.

The 18-day Monsoon Session, which begins Monday, will last till October 1.

The last session was short-terminated on March 25, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

