STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujjar community leader threatens agitation if demands not met by Centre, Rajasthan government

Meanwhile, in a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot, former deputy Sachin Pilot reminded him of the electoral promises made to the community including reservation in government jobs.

Published: 13th September 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Gujjar community in Rajasthan, led by Col Kirori Singh Bainsla, has threatened to revive its agitation in the near future if the Central and state government do not fulfill the three demands kept forward by them.

In a meeting in Hindon of the Gujjar Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti, Bainsla has given an ultimatum to the central government to include a quota for the Gujjars under the ninth schedule of the constitution, failing which the community will march to Delhi.

Bainsla also said that Centre is deliberately delaying the issue despite the promise made in the last Lok Sabha polls and also wants Rajasthan government to take back all cases lodged against the community members within 15 days and additionally provide jobs to at least one family member of those killed in previous agitations.

The Gujjar Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti has also demanded that Dev Narayan Board for their community be given constitutional status and warned that they will oppose the Congress if the MBC quota issue isn't resolved on priority.

Meanwhile, in a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot, former deputy Sachin Pilot reminded him of the electoral promises made to the community including reservation in government jobs.

Five per cent reservation for the MBC category, which includes the Gujjars, is not being provided in many cases, as was promised in the manifesto for 2018 Assembly elections, Pilot wrote.

He also mentioned that it is ‘painful’ that development works under the Devnarayan Scheme, a welfare scheme meant for the Gurjars, are almost stalled.

However, Pilot's letter was met with criticism as a community leader, Himmat Singh Gujjar, questioned its motive and timing.

"It is meaningless for Pilot to raise Gujjar issues now. Why did he remain silent when he had two powerful posts? If he had been active at that time, he could have helped thousands of Gujjar youths,” he said further alleging that Pilot now wants to use the community's plight to his political advantage. 

"He wants to start a 'third front' in Rajasthan. That’s why he now needs the support of the community and is remembering these issues,” Himmat Singh asserted.

In February 2019, the Rajasthan assembly had passed a Bill giving a five per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities.

The assembly had also passed an administrative resolution to request the centre to include the Gujjar quota law in the ninth schedule of the Constitution that provides a protective umbrella to laws placed in it.

TAGS
Gujjar community Gujjar quota Rajasthan Gujjar community
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp