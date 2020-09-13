Gujjar community leader threatens agitation if demands not met by Centre, Rajasthan government

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Gujjar community in Rajasthan, led by Col Kirori Singh Bainsla, has threatened to revive its agitation in the near future if the Central and state government do not fulfill the three demands kept forward by them.

In a meeting in Hindon of the Gujjar Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti, Bainsla has given an ultimatum to the central government to include a quota for the Gujjars under the ninth schedule of the constitution, failing which the community will march to Delhi.

Bainsla also said that Centre is deliberately delaying the issue despite the promise made in the last Lok Sabha polls and also wants Rajasthan government to take back all cases lodged against the community members within 15 days and additionally provide jobs to at least one family member of those killed in previous agitations.

The Gujjar Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti has also demanded that Dev Narayan Board for their community be given constitutional status and warned that they will oppose the Congress if the MBC quota issue isn't resolved on priority.

Meanwhile, in a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot, former deputy Sachin Pilot reminded him of the electoral promises made to the community including reservation in government jobs.

Five per cent reservation for the MBC category, which includes the Gujjars, is not being provided in many cases, as was promised in the manifesto for 2018 Assembly elections, Pilot wrote.

He also mentioned that it is ‘painful’ that development works under the Devnarayan Scheme, a welfare scheme meant for the Gurjars, are almost stalled.

However, Pilot's letter was met with criticism as a community leader, Himmat Singh Gujjar, questioned its motive and timing.

"It is meaningless for Pilot to raise Gujjar issues now. Why did he remain silent when he had two powerful posts? If he had been active at that time, he could have helped thousands of Gujjar youths,” he said further alleging that Pilot now wants to use the community's plight to his political advantage.

"He wants to start a 'third front' in Rajasthan. That’s why he now needs the support of the community and is remembering these issues,” Himmat Singh asserted.

In February 2019, the Rajasthan assembly had passed a Bill giving a five per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities.

The assembly had also passed an administrative resolution to request the centre to include the Gujjar quota law in the ninth schedule of the Constitution that provides a protective umbrella to laws placed in it.