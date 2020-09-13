STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man tries to kill self at police station after dispute with sarpanch in Rajasthan

The officer said that the Ramdevra resident had given a statement to the police that local authorities demolished a water tank in his farm after he had some dispute with the sarpanch.

Published: 13th September 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Police

The police said a case will be registered against the sarpanch and others who were named in the statement. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAISALMER: A 30-year-old man allegedly set himself ablaze at a police station here on Sunday after local authorities demolished a water tank at his farm following a dispute with the sarpanch, a senior official said.

The man, Girdhar Ram Bhil, received nearly 50 per cent burn injuries, the police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and then referred to Jodhpur where he is undergoing treatment, said Pokaran circle officer Mota Ram.

The officer said that the Ramdevra resident had given a statement to the police that local authorities demolished a water tank in his farm after he had some dispute with the sarpanch.

Bhil first went to the SDM office on Sunday but it was closed.

He then reached the Pokaran police station where he set himself ablaze, the circle officer said.

The police said a case will be registered against the sarpanch and others who were named in the statement.

According to a policeman, Bhil entered the police station premises shouting and crying.

Before the policemen could understand the matter, he lit a matchstick and set himself on fire.

"We rushed to rescue him and the flames were doused with blankets. He was taken to a local hospital where he was given primary treatment and now he has been referred to Jodhpur," the policeman said.

If you are suffering from any mental health issue and need someone to talk to, call on toll-free helpline number – 08046110007

TAGS
Mental Health Suicide
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp