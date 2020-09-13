STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram's lone BJP MLA Budhha Dhan Chakma tests positive for COVID-19

Budhha Dhan Chakma, 47, is the only legislator in Mizoram to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 13th September 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram's lone BJP legislator Budhha Dhan Chakma has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Sunday.

He was among the 35 people who were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, they said.

Chakma, 47, is the only legislator in Mizoram to have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am very surprised that I have tested positive for COVID-19. But I am asymptomatic and doing very well. Luckily, all my other family members have tested negative," he said.

He said he will be shifted to Zoram Medical College (ZMC) for treatment.

"I have asked the health department to shift me to ZMC as being a COVID-19 patient it is not safe to be at home. I hope I will be shifted to the medical college in the evening," he said.

A former Congress member, Chakma was the Minister of State for Sericulture and Fisheries in the previous Lal Thanhawla government.

In October 2017, he resigned as the minister and also from the party in protest against the denial of medical seats to four Chakma students who had qualified in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Later, he joined the BJP and won the Tuichawng seat in the November 2018 assembly elections.

Mizoram has so far reported 1,414 cases of COVID-19. There are 591 active cases in the state at present, while 823 people have recovered. Mizoram has not reported any COVID-19 death.

