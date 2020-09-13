STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take help, preventive measures, share experience on social media: Centre issues post-COVID-19 advisory for recovering patients

Stressing on the need to self-monitor the health at home, the ministry advised patients to take the temperature and check blood pressure on a regular basis.

Published: 13th September 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 12:45 PM

An elderly woman being discharged after a full recovery from COVID-19 at Aurobindo Hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Indore, Monday, May 18, 2020.

An elderly woman being discharged from a hospital in Indore. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its first advisory issued on post-disease management since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre on Sunday asked convalescing patients to keep monitoring their health, maintain Covid appropriate behaviour and seek medical advice promptly, if needed.

"After acute COVID-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare listing Chyawanprash, yogasana, breathing exercise and walks among the suggestions.

“A holistic approach is required for follow-up care and well-being of all post-Covid recovering patients,” it said.

The advisory came on a day, 94,372 fresh cases and 1,124 more deaths were recorded in India in a 24 hour period. The country now has nearly 47 lakh confirmed cases and about 78,000 deaths due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, at an individual level, the government advised the recovered patients to continue following preventive measures such as wearing a face mask, washing hands, maintaining social distance, and other respiratory hygiene.

It also suggested recovered patients carrying out regular household work 'if health permits' adding that professional work should be resumed in a graded manner.

Stressing on the need to self-monitor the health at home, the ministry advised patients to take the temperature and check blood pressure on a regular basis. It also asked them to take oxygen readings on pulse oximeters on the advice of doctors and seek expert advice as soon as oxygen saturation level drops below 95 %.

For diabetic patients, the suggestion to keep monitoring their levels of their blood sugar regularly.

At the community level, the government said in the protocol that individuals who recovered from the Covid-19 should share their experiences with their friends and relatives and spread awareness regarding the virus.

"The sharing of these experiences on social media will help create awareness, dispel myths and stigma."

"Take support of community-based self-help groups, civil society organizations, and qualified professionals for the recovery and rehabilitation process (medical, social, occupational, livelihood)," it also said.

The ministry further advised patients to seek mental health support if there is a need.

