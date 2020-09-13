STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray assures protestors of Maratha reservations, says all options are being explored

Amid protests called on by various pro-Maratha quota organizations, the CM in his online address to the state on Sunday said that they are exploring various options on providing Maratha reservations.

Published: 13th September 2020 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed the Maratha community members to refrain from calling any protest during a pandemic and assured them that the government is committed to working on the Maratha reservations.

Amid protests called on by various pro-Maratha quota organizations, the CM in his online address to the state on Sunday said that they are exploring various options on providing Maratha reservations, which was given an interim stay by the Supreme Court on September 9. 

“We do not want to do politics over this sensitive issue. The government is committed to this reservation. We will approach the Supreme Court and take the case to a larger constitutional bench as per suggestions of the apex body. We appeal the people to extend the cooperation with the state government,” Thackeray said.

The CM said that the ruling of the apex court was also unexpected as reservations in other states were not touched and the petitions in that regard were also pending any ruling.

Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal comes when pro-Maratha activists have started calls for protests in various districts while some organizations have started their deliberations at Aurangabad to decide the future course of action.

“This is your government so there is no point in agitating against our own. I have also spoken with the Opposition leader and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis who is presently in Bihar, he has also promised to extend all help. So, let’s solve this together,” Thackeray said.

Breaking his silence on actor Kangana Ranaut’s controversy, the chief minister said there are deliberate efforts being made by some people to malign the state and target his government.

“But I have seen many such political storms. Politics is being played. Let them do that. I will not speak on the issue now but will make my stand clear some other time after keeping the chief ministerial mask aside,’’ he noted.

However, Thackeray did not speak over the attack on the retired Navy Officer allegedly by Shiv Sena activists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maratha community Maratha quota
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp